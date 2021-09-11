Moody's revises JSW Steel's outlook to positive from stable

Steel consumption in India should grow at high single-digit percentages in the fiscal year ending March 2022 (fiscal 2022). Any slowdowns caused by the second coronavirus wave in April to May 2021 will largely be contained within the first quarter (Q1), Moody's said, adding that while slowing construction during the monsoon season will keep steel consumption low in a seasonally soft Q2, demand should pick up in the second half of fiscal 2022.