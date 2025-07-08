Mint Explainer: Why startups will continue to be plagued by moonlighting
Summary
Soham Parekh's case highlights the challenges of moonlighting, where employees hold multiple jobs without disclosure. This can jeopardize performance and security. But early-stage startups typically lack the resources for rigorous checks, leaving them vulnerable as they focus on rapid growth.
Last week, software engineer Soham Parekh shot to infamy after he was found holding full-time jobs at multiple startups. At one point, he allegedly was employed with four startups at the same time, all of which were on their zero-to-one journey in the US.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story