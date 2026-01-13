More companies are going to take a knock from the labour code rollout
New labour codes are expected to trigger higher social security contributions by both employers and employees. Employees may see a slight reduction in take-home pay if the overall cost-to-company remains unchanged.
The corporate landscape may see a surge in expenses in the December quarter, as the impact of India's historic labour reforms hits home. While the shift is expected to dampen short-term profitability, executives and consultants described it as a short-term adjustment, particularly in the services sector.