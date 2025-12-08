More IPO money funnels into capex in 2025 even as India Inc keeps powder dry
Abhinaba Saha 5 min read 08 Dec 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Capex allocations have jumped while acquisition and affiliate spends have shrunk this year. New entrants are reshaping India Inc’s IPO deployment mix with more tangible assets and low debt on books.
Behind the blockbuster exits by early investors and promoters this year, a quiet trend is emerging in initial public offerings: Nearly 20% of the money raised from fresh issuances in 2025 was earmarked for new projects, plant, and machinery, up significantly from just 8% last year, a Mint analysis shows.
