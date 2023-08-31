Movie releases in September: From Shah Rukh's action-packed thriller 'Jawan' to family drama 'Great Indian Family'

September promises a diverse range of films, cater... moreSeptember promises a diverse range of films, catering to various tastes, from Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed thriller 'Jawan' to heartwarming family drama of 'Great Indian Family'. If you're looking for compelling movie options, this month has a lot to offer.

1/5Jawan: Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, 'Jawan' is an action-packed Pan-Indian thriller scheduled for release on September 7. Directed by Atlee, the film also boasts a special guest appearance by Deepika Padukone. The official trailer of the movie is set to be unveiled on August 31 at Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE.

2/5Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Khan will make her OTT debut in 'Jaane Jaan,' a thriller featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will premiere on Netflix on September 21, coinciding with Kareena's birthday. It's based on Keigo Higashino's bestseller 'Devotion of Suspect X' and is set in Kalimpong.

3/5The Great Indian Family: Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya is an upcoming family entertainer featuring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar in lead roles. Scheduled to release on September 22, the film explores the chaos that erupts in Vicky's family in the heartland of India due to unforeseen circumstances. (MINT_PRINT)

4/5The Vaccine War: Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, features Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, and Pallavi Joshi. This film, set to release on September 28, explores Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines while honouring the dedication of healthcare professionals and scientists during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Facebook)