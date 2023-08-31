comScore
Movie releases in September: From Shah Rukh's action-packed thriller 'Jawan' to family drama 'Great Indian Family'

5 Photos . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 12:55 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

September promises a diverse range of films, cater... more

Jawan: Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, 'Jawan' is an action-packed Pan-Indian thriller scheduled for release on September 7. Directed by Atlee, the film also boasts a special guest appearance by Deepika Padukone. The official trailer of the movie is set to be unveiled on August 31 at Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE.
Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Khan will make her OTT debut in 'Jaane Jaan,' a thriller featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will premiere on Netflix on September 21, coinciding with Kareena's birthday. It's based on Keigo Higashino's bestseller 'Devotion of Suspect X' and is set in Kalimpong.
The Great Indian Family: Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya is an upcoming family entertainer featuring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar in lead roles. Scheduled to release on September 22, the film explores the chaos that erupts in Vicky's family in the heartland of India due to unforeseen circumstances. (MINT_PRINT)
The Vaccine War: Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, features Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, and Pallavi Joshi. This film, set to release on September 28, explores Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines while honouring the dedication of healthcare professionals and scientists during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Facebook)
Salaar – Part 1: Ceasefire is a highly anticipated Pan-India film directed by Prashanth Neel, known for KGF. It stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film boasts an unprecedented grandeur with 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City. Scheduled for release on September 28, ‘Salaar’ will be available in five languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.
