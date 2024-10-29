Industry
Theatres expect record-breaking Diwali with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
SummaryCinemas are gearing up for a lucrative Diwali weekend with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Projected to earn ₹200 crore, the films face a potential audience clash, raising concerns about box office cannibalisation despite high expectations.
Movie theatres across the country are betting on the upcoming Diwali weekend to bolster business after a long dry spell at the box office since the release of horror comedy Stree 2 in August.
