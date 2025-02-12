The summit, scheduled for 24-25 February in Bhopal, is expected to draw over 20,000 investors, industrialists, and dignitaries from India and abroad

Madhya Pradesh is set to showcase its investor-friendly policies and infrastructure at Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, with prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event. The summit, scheduled for 24-25 February in Bhopal, is expected to draw over 20,000 investors, industrialists, and dignitaries from India and abroad, chief minister Mohan Yadav told Mint on Wednesday. Representatives from 40 countries will also attend, with discussions centred on key sectors such as urban development, IT, renewable energy, and tourism.

At the curtain raiser, Yadav asked industrialists to explore the state’s investment potential, emphasising its strong infrastructure, abundant natural resources, and investor-friendly policies. Addressing over 400 participants, including diplomats and business leaders from 40 countries, Yadav highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s strengths, such as uninterrupted electricity, a robust transportation network, and incentives across various industries.

Also read | Uttar Pradesh investor summit: PM Modi launches projects worth ₹ 10 trillion "Given that MSMEs are the growth engine of the Indian economy, the event will also feature an MSME Summit, a Pravasi Madhya Pradesh Summit, and a special Global South Session aimed at fostering international partnerships with developing nations," the CM said.

While acknowledging the key role of investors in the state's economic growth, Yadav emphasized the need for industrial expansion to leverage India’s vast human and natural resources. "The land in Madhya Pradesh is significantly more affordable than in major metropolitan cities, making it an attractive investment destination, particularly in sectors like textiles, where the state offers 200% incentives," he told Mint.

Top participation Major industrial leaders, including top executives from PepsiCo India, Dalmia Bharat, JK Cement, Avaada Group, and EaseMyTrip, participated in the event. Several ambassadors expressed interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh, with Australia keen on collaborations in education and skill development, Mexico praising the state’s industrial policies, and Zimbabwe enthusiastic about agricultural partnerships.

Developed nations such as UK, Germany, and Japan will be the partner countries at GIS 2025, reflecting Madhya Pradesh's growing global appeal as an investment hub.

Also read | Madhya Pradesh emerges as India’s lightning hub: Report Yadav also met with over 15 leading industrialists to discuss potential projects. At the same time, two round table sessions focused on investment in the telecom sector and Madhya Pradesh’s industrial landscape. Discussions covered 5G infrastructure, manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative and government incentives for businesses.

On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh chief secretary Anurag Jain highlighted that the state's clean energy sector remains a priority. Renewable energy accounts for 30% of its total energy output—a figure expected to rise to 50% by 2030.

During the Global Investors Summit held in 2023, Madhya Pradesh secured investment commitments totalling ₹15.42 trillion.