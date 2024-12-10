Industry
Five of MPC's six members may soon be new
Summary
- The nearly brand-new monetary policy committee will be up against challenging times ahead as India’s post-covid recovery may have entered a phase of fragility already and Trump’s second presidency promises to be a period of disruption and uncertainty.
How should the appointment of the new governor of Reserve Bank of India at this critical point for the economy be read?
