Five of MPC's six members may soon be new

Arun Jaitley used to say two things about the RBI. First, the government sees the central bank as an extension of the ministry of finance. Two, gravitas is the quality most critical to be RBI’s governor. But the third unstated qualification seems to be that governors must be from the IAS. Globally, central bank governors aren’t necessarily economists. The US Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell is not an economist. He worked in the financial industry and a think tank before joining the Fed, and even had a stint in the US treasury in the George Bush administration.