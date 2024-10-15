ICMR offers Indian firms technology to develop quick Mpox test kits

  India is the third country to report the deadly new strain of the Mpox virus.

Last month, India reported the first Mpox case of Clade 1b strain in a 38-year-old-man—from Malappuram district of Kerala—who recently returned from the UAE. (iStockphoto)
New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited domestic firms to manufacture quick Mpox detection tests as concerns persist after India became the third country to report the deadly new strain of the virus.

The nation’s premier body for medical research plans to transfer the “colorimetric isothermal (LAMP) assay” technology developed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to Indian firms, according to ICMR’s letter of invitation to the firms. ICMR scientists will provide technical guidance for product development, according to the letter reviewed by Mint. The last date for submitting applications is 9 November.

LAMP is an alternative tool using a technology that is similar to RT-PCR tests for covid-19.

Also read: A deadly new strain of Mpox is raising alarm

The World Health Organization categorized the current Mpox outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 14 August. The deadlier Clade 1B has been found outside Africa, with one case each in Sweden, Thailand and India. A previous Mpox outbreak in 2022 was caused by a less virulent strain of Mpox.

Urgent response

ICMR plans to grant the selected companies the right to further develop, manufacture, sell and commercialize the technology, the letter said. ICMR-NIV will provide expert guidance and technical support from experienced scientists to plan the study, create protocols, analyze results and data, assess outcomes and efficacy, and help improve the product.

Queries emailed to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.

ICMR, the apex authority in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, is one of the oldest such bodies in the world.

Also read: How prepared is India for an Mpox outbreak?

Last month, India reported the first Mpox case of Clade 1b strain in a 38-year-old-man—from Malappuram district of Kerala—who recently returned from the United Arab Emirates. He is stable and under observation.

Meanwhile, the union health secretary has advised states and union territories to review public health preparedness, identify isolation facilities in hospitals for taking care of both suspect and confirmed cases, and train human resources.

