Spooked by Trump tariffs, MSMEs urge govt to roll out export intelligence portal without delay
Summary
The appeal comes at a time when MSME exporters, who contribute around 45% of India’s total exports, face mounting headwinds, including high tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
New Delhi: India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have urged the government to operationalise without delay the long-pending global market intelligence service (GMIS)— a portal meant to help them identify and tap export opportunities worldwide.
