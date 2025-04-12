Small firms fear new MSME definitions favour giants, cry foul

Kiran Limaye, assistant professor at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, explained that the contribution of micro enterprises to gross value added has been declining over the years. “It has been only five years since the definitions were changed. For micro businesses to double their turnover in this period, they would need to grow at 14% annually, a phenomenon which is inconsistent with their declining share in the nation’s GVA," said Limaye, an expert on growth and development of MSMEs and the unorganised sector.