MSE payment disputes pile up despite new digital redressal platform

Manas Pimpalkhare
4 min read12 Nov 2026, 12:48 PM IST
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Approximately ₹8.1 trillion was locked in delayed payments to businesses, according to the FY26 Economic Survey, underscoring the scale of the liquidity challenge facing India's small businesses.(Pixabay)
Summary
Oline dispute resolution platform for small businesses has disposed of just 4,030 of 39,033 complaints since launching in June 2025. Experts cite limited awareness, capacity constraints and procedural delays

NEW DELHI: A government-backed online dispute resolution platform for small businesses has disposed of just 10.3% of the complaints it has received since its launch in June 2025, highlighting the challenges of resolving delayed-payment disputes through digital mechanisms.

Of the 39,033 complaints filed on the MSE Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) portal until 10 November, only 4,030 had been disposed of through a combination of artificial intelligence-assisted settlements, conciliation, arbitration and proceedings before micro and small enterprises facilitation councils, data on the portal showed.

The slow resolution rate assumes significance given the scale of delayed payments in India's small-business ecosystem. The FY26 Economic Survey estimated that approximately 8.1 trillion was locked in delayed payments to businesses.

The MSE ODR scheme is part of the World Bank-backed Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, which has a five-year budget of 6,062 crore starting FY23.

The scheme allows MSEs to file an online complaint against buyers and try AI-assisted negotiations before reaching micro and small enterprises facilitation councils (MSEFCs). These councils resolve delayed-payment disputes through conciliation and, if that fails, arbitration.

The MSE ODR scheme allows India’s 97 million micro and small enterprises to file delayed-payment complaints online, seek AI-assisted amicable settlements, and pursue conciliation and arbitration through MSEFCs to recover dues.

Industry experts said these councils require capacity building, while smaller businesses face challenges related to awareness.

“MSE Facilitation Councils need adequate legal and administrative staff, trained conciliators and arbitrators, and consistent use of digital processes,” said Vinod Kumar of India SME Forum, an industry group, representing around 100,000 MSMEs.

“Cases can get delayed at several points: scrutiny of applications, reference to conciliation, formal closure of unsuccessful conciliation and subsequent reference to arbitration. For MSEs, the challenges include fears of losing buyers, incomplete documentation, unfamiliarity with procedures, and ultimately the cost of following a case.”

Kumar said the group’s surveys showed that less than 3% of all MSMEs facing delayed payments and related pressures seek formal redressal.

“Small businesses need evidence that pursuing a claim can produce results,” said Kumar.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of the union MSME ministry and the World Bank remained unanswered till press time.

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Redressal mechanism

Of the complaints received, 1,346 were settled through the portal's AI mechanism, which suggests settlements at the pre-MSEFC stage. Another 1,119 cases were disposed of through conciliation, 18 through arbitration, and 1,547 through MSEFCs, according to the portal's dashboard.

According to the scheme’s dashboard, all complaints filed by MSEs under the ODR scheme were worth 11,081 crore, while the value of cases disposed of was 649 crore, over 5% of the value claimed.

“The implementation of the MSE ODR scheme is in progress. Micro and small enterprises facilitation councils are also in a transition phase, where all stakeholders are adapting to the new method of dispute resolution," said a state MSEFC official, requesting anonymity.

The government's Output Outcome Monitoring Framework (OOMF) for FY27, which sets measurable annual targets for public spending programmes, envisages 10,000 disputes being registered on the MSE ODR platform and 1,000 being resolved through its procedures.

The performance of the new platform can be compared with that of the government's MSME Samadhaan portal, which tracks delayed-payment complaints to be resolved through MSEFCs without going through the ODR mechanism.

Since its launch in 2017, MSEs have filed 118,722 complaints worth 32,695 crore on the Samadhaan portal. Of these, 69,091 cases, or 58%, have been disposed of. However, the value of claims disposed of was only 9,194 crore of the total amount claimed, according to the portal.

Despite the large volume of delayed-payment disputes, many remain outside formal redressal mechanisms. Payments to MSEs can be delayed by 90-110 days, against the statutory maximum of 45 days, according to industry stakeholders and experts.

Earlier, MSEs had to approach regional MSEFCs to resolve delayed-payment disputes. The ODR platform enables online filing and access to private arbitration and mediation providers when referred by an MSEFC. India had 161 MSEFCs as of August, according to an MSME ministry statement.

Experts say the focus should be on preventing payment disputes and resolving them quickly when they arise.

“The central message emerging from our research is that AI-enabled dispute resolution will deliver meaningful benefits only when supported by simplified processes, timely enforcement, greater awareness and protection of MSMEs against commercial retaliation,” said Chandan Chowdhury, professor and principal investigator at ISB Accelerator, a startup incubation initiative run by the Indian School of Business. “The objective should be to prevent payment disputes wherever possible and resolve them quickly when they arise, thereby improving liquidity, reducing financing costs and strengthening the competitiveness of Indian MSMEs.”

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About the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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