MSE payment disputes pile up despite new digital redressal platform

NEW DELHI: A government-backed online dispute resolution platform for small businesses has disposed of just 10.3% of the complaints it has received since its launch in June 2025, highlighting the challenges of resolving delayed-payment disputes through digital mechanisms.
Of the 39,033 complaints filed on the MSE Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) portal until 10 November, only 4,030 had been disposed of through a combination of artificial intelligence-assisted settlements, conciliation, arbitration and proceedings before micro and small enterprises facilitation councils, data on the portal showed.