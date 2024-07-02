MSMEs bet on creator economy ditching traditional forms of marketing
Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are recruiting influencers for marketing instead of the traditional routes as the former is affordable, helps to create brand awareness, is trackable and is attributable to sales. Some have raised their expenditure on influencer marketing by three to four times to reach out to their target customers.