MSMEs bet on creator economy ditching traditional forms of marketing

Sam and Marshall, a Delhi-based eyewear brand, is collaborating with influencers to push their premium products among young audiences. "As a micro MSME, we want to use our money at places that can bring us higher returns," said Anushka Raj, the brand manager of the company. By spending ₹2.5 lakh a month on influencer marketing, the brand saw a 15% hike in its sales in the last financial year. Since their goal is to create an aspirational value for the brand overall, they recruit fashion and lifestyle influencers.