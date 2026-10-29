MSMEs feel squeeze as polymer, freight costs rise

Manas Pimpalkhare
4 min read29 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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A virgin plastic food container manufacturing unit in Howrah district on the outskirts of Kolkata. The 50% punitive Donald Trump-inspired tariff regime could hurt India's manufacturing sector. (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP)(AFP)
Summary
Margins of MSMEs that use polymers to make finished products have halved, while rising prices of crude oil from which polymers are made have strained their working capital

New Delhi: A sharp rise in polymer prices, a key input for plastics used in products ranging from kitchen containers and water pipes to car parts and electronics, along with higher shipping costs since late February, is squeezing margins for India’s small businesses and threatening to push up consumer prices.

Margins of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that use polymers to make finished products have halved, while rising prices of crude oil from which polymers are made have strained their working capital since the West Asia war began on 28 February, according to four industry and company executives.

Brent crude prices are hovering around $114 a barrel, up from $72 when the war began, driving a 16-41% year-on-year increase in prices of different types of polymers in September, showed industry data reviewed by Mint.

According to industry bodies, September marked a turning point, as many MSMEs ran out of cash buffers because they could not pass on the full increase in costs to customers.

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Meanwhile, many MSMEs exporting finished goods are facing order cancellations due to the war. A spike in shipping costs has compounded the pressure by raising the cost of both raw material imports and finished-product exports, they said.

“The rise in raw material prices has made margins disappear,” said Kunal Jain, managing director of ARK Polychem Pvt. Ltd, a Noida-based maker of hoses and metal fittings. “If we made 20% margin before the war, now it is 10%. Most polymers are made by large corporations, which act as price makers, so there is almost no mitigation.”

ARK, with about 50 crore in turnover, supplies to US buyers in addition to catering to domestic demand.

A Delhi-based maker of base polymers, with a 500 crore annual turnover, said MSMEs are cutting output to conserve cash. “We were utilizing 1,000 tonnes of raw materials before the war. Now it has reduced to 650 tonnes because of working capital limits,” he said on condition of anonymity.

India has 97.4 million MSMEs, which account for nearly a third of the country’s economic output and half of its exports, showed data from the MSME ministry.

The double whammy

The price of polypropylene, used in household plastics, furniture and packaging, rose 41% year-on-year to 140 per kilogramme in September. ABS, used in appliances, helmets and car interiors, rose 20% to 172 per kg, while polycarbonate, used in water bottles, eyewear and LED covers, rose 16% to 259 per kg, industry data showed.

India imports roughly a fifth of its annual polypropylene demand, half of its ABS demand, and almost all of its polycarbonates.

The second blow is shipping costs. The Delhi-based polymer maker said container rates have spiked to $4,500-4,800 from $800-1,000 in February. The rates are even higher for riskier West Asia routes.

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LogisticsWall’s Indian Container Freight Index, a weighted benchmark across six major export trade lanes, rose 379% to $7,114 per 40-foot high-cube container in October from $1,484 in February.

As a result, liquidity is drying up for many MSMEs. “Cumulative factors like sustained upstream feedstock costs for naphtha or monomers, high container rates, tight import availability, and domestic price markups by major domestic refiners have compounded into a sharp, continuous upward spiral. MSMEs have exhausted the cash buffers they were relying on,” said Vinod Kumar, president, India SME Forum, a lobby group representing nearly 100,000 MSMEs.

“In extraordinary circumstances, all tariff and non-tariff barriers for polymer trade could be removed. It will ease prices for millions of downstream MSMEs and also bring relief to consumers," said Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general at the lobby group Federation of Indian MSMEs.

The Centre announced the latest version of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme 5.0 in May, with 2.5 trillion credit lines and 100% guarantee for loans to eligible MSMEs to help them cope with global headwinds.

Mint's queries emailed to the Union MSME ministry on 27 October remained unanswered.

Bearing the brunt

It's not just India, experts say, commodity prices are hurting businesses across the world. “Every price shock hurts MSMEs disproportionately, because they have to work on delayed payment cycles, where they may have to pay for input materials before receiving due payments from buyers," said Veeramani C., professor and director of the Centre for Development Studies, a Kerala-based economic policy think tank.

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Chandan Chowdhury, principal investigator, ISB Accelerator, a venture building programme run by the Indian School of Business, suggested that, in the short term, improved access to affordable working capital, appropriate export credit insurance, and mechanisms to manage raw material price volatility could provide relief. In the medium to long term, greater diversification of sourcing, development of domestic supply chains, and stronger collaboration between large original equipment makers and MSME suppliers will be critical.

About the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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