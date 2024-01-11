MSMEs in Bengaluru, Pune confident to make profits this year, Mumbai least optimistic: Report
90% of MSMEs anticipate an improvement in business in 2024, with 95% in the wholesale/trading sector expressing confidence in India's growth trajectory.
The small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Bengaluru and Pune expect to book profits during the ongoing calendar year, according to a survey conducted by NeoGrowth for the MSME Business Confidence Study 2024. A majority of the MSMEs in Bengaluru have expected an increase in profits by over 30% this year. MSMEs in Hyderabad have become the second-most optimistic city followed by Delhi. However, small businesses in Mumbai have taken a conservative approach with 56% saying their profits will increase by less than 30% this year.