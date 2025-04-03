Industry
MSME makeover: New definitions unlock bigger benefits, faster resolutions
Summary
- A nearly two-decade old legislation allowed micro and small enterprises access to certain benefits, but left out businesses categorised as medium-sized enterprises. Under India's newly unveiled definitions for MSMEs, more businesses will have access to these benefits.
New Delhi: India’s micro, small, and medium enterprises have new definitions that promise to open doors wider for them this financial year as well as improve their chances of securing delayed payments faster.
