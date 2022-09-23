MSMEs seek more time to meet CERT-In’s cybersecurity rules

Cyberlaw expert and Supreme Court lawyer Pavan Duggal said low preparedness level cannot be an excuse for MSMEs and companies will eventually face criminal liability of imprisonment and fines under section 70B of the IT Act for non-compliance with the rules. Low preparedness is among the chief concerns among industry experts, who said that MSMEs aren’t prepared to comply with such stringent rules since many of them never took security seriously in the first place. As a result, they will likely need another extension to build capacities and comply with the new cyber security rules. “MSMEs in India will need more time to follow the new rules. They lack the capacity to report incidents and lack time to build it," said Vinod Kumar, president of India SME Forum. “They will have to implement agile solutions that can foresee threats, identify anomalies, and offer threat detection," he said, adding MeITY should help MSMEs by training them and providing infrastructure support.

