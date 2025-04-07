Mudra scheme crosses key milestone of 520 mn loans worth ₹33.65 tn

Over 520 million loans worth ₹33.65 trillion have been sanctioned, with ₹32.87 trillion disbursed, under the PM Mudra Yojana as the micro-finance scheme for entrepreneurs completes 10 years, department of financial services secretary M. Nagaraju said.

The scheme has helped spread business growth to small towns and villages, where first-time entrepreneurs are taking charge of their destinies, he said. About 68% of the total loans have been sanctioned to women entrepreneurs, highlighting the scheme's focus on social inclusion and economic empowerment.

Apart from 68% of the loans being granted to women entrepreneurs, 50% have gone to SC/ST/OBC borrowers, Nagaraju said. The latter category also incluee women.

He added that scheme also has low NPA ratio or non-performing assets of 3.6%. “People are taking loan under the scheme and paying back regularly," the DFS secretary said.

Against an average NPA of 3.6%, the gross NPA in FY25 stood at 2.21%, a tad higher than the previous year's 2.10%.

The scheme has been adding 500,000 to 600,000 loan accounts every year with sanctions of about ₹5-6 trillion. The same number is also expected in FY26 when loans of upto ₹20 lakh will be provided under the recently launched Tarun-plus programme. Since its launch in October, 2024, 22,557 loan accounts have been opened under Tarun plus with sanctions of ₹3,190 crore.

'Growing entrepreneurial spirit' The growing entrepreneurial spirit among people can be seen from rising loan value under Mundra scheme which stood at an ever age of ₹40,000 in 2015 and now tiding to an average of ₹1.5 lakh, Nagaraju said.

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched on 8 April 2015, with the goal of providing collateral-free institutional credit of up to ₹20 lakh through Member Lending Institutions (MLIs).

This initiative was designed to give micro and small businesses access to institutional financing, which was previously unavailable to them. The loan is available for income-generating activities in manufacturing, trading, services, or allied agricultural sectors, and is available through four loan categories: Shishu (loans up to ₹50,000); Kishor (loans between ₹50,000 and ₹5 lakh); Tarun (loans between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh); Tarun Plus (loans up to ₹20 lakh for entrepreneurs who have successfully repaid previous loans under the 'Tarun' category).

Any individual, who is eligible and has a business plan can avail a loan under the Scheme. Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) operated by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) Ltd, a wholly owned company of the government, provides guarantee cover to the MLIs for the loans extended by them under PMMY.

According to “Outcomes of ModiNomics 2014-24”, a report by SKOCH, a think tank, in 2024, at least 51.4 million person-years of employment on average every year have been generated since 2014 with the PMMY adding 25.2 million steady and sustainable jobs on average per year since 2014.

A recent State Bank of India (SBI) report on Mudra highlights how it has transformed entrepreneurship, especially for marginalized groups, women, and micro-businesses.

According to it, growth in Kishor loans ( ₹50,000 - ₹5 lakh), which support growing businesses, has surged from 5.9% in FY16 to 44.4% in FY25, demonstrating a natural progression from micro to small enterprises. The Tarun category ( ₹5 lakh - ₹10 lakh) is also gaining traction, proving that Mudra is not just about starting businesses but helping scale up, the report said.

The SBI report also highlights a significant rise in credit flow to MSMEs, fueled by Mudra’s impact. MSME lending surged to ₹27.25 trillion in FY24 from ₹8.51 trillion in FY14 and is projected to cross ₹30 trillion in FY25.

MSME credit in FY24 made up nearly 20% of total bank credit, up from 15.8% in FY14, showcasing its growing role in India's economy. This credit expansion has allowed businesses in smaller towns and villages to access financial support that was once unavailable, strengthening India’s self-reliant economy and job creation at the grassroots level, the SBI report said.