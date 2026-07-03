Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal among 40 founding members of global commission on AI: Details

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has joined a newly launched commission on artificial intelligence (AI), along with Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.
The global commission on AI, known as ‘AI for Good Global Commission,’ was launched by Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, along with Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin on Thursday (local time). It brings together over 40 world leaders, technology executives and chiefs of multilateral organisations to steer the responsible development and adoption of the rapidly evolving technology.
ITU, in a release, said, "The Commission brings together more than 40 Founding Members — including Heads of State and Government, industry CEOs and top executives, and Heads of UN agencies — to help define practical pathways to strengthen trust, expand access and unlock AI's potential to solve real-world challenges at the speed the technology demands."
The commission aims to reduce the gap among governments, industry and international institutions as economies worldwide work to strengthen AI adoption while addressing issues related to safety, governance, and equitable access.
It also plans to play a key role in the global AI ecosystem by bringing together technology developers, policymakers, industry leaders and community representatives to promote responsible AI deployment across sectors and borders, while ensuring developing countries have a voice in shaping its future.
According to the release, roughly 2.2 billion people worldwide still lack internet access, and one of the commission's key priorities will be to boost digital connectivity and enable broader participation in the AI economy.
Ambani and Mittal are among the commission's founding members, alongside several prominent global technology leaders. The list includes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Google's President for Research, Labs, Technology & Society James Manyika, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle and Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez, whose company competes with OpenAI.
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, co-chair of the global commission, said in the release, "One thing is certain: technology is supposed to be a force for good, and we have a responsibility to use it accordingly," and added, "Let us work together to reduce inequality, and allow more and more of our citizens to benefit from the good AI can deliver to all of us."
Commission's co-chair Benioff said, "The promise of AI is built on not only incredible opportunities for the growth of our economy, but on the foundation of trust that is required for our shared success."
Bogdan-Martin, Vice-Chair of the Commission, said, "No organization can single-handedly put AI at the service of all humanity," and added that it will take collective leadership and the combined expertise of members from across sectors to ensure that AI benefits everyone, everywhere.
The commission will convene its inaugural meeting at the AI for Good Global Summit 2026, to be held in Geneva from 7 July to 10 July.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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