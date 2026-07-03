Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal among 40 founding members of global commission on AI: Details

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has joined a newly launched commission on artificial intelligence (AI), along with Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.

AI for Good Global Commission launched The global commission on AI, known as ‘AI for Good Global Commission,’ was launched by Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, along with Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin on Thursday (local time). It brings together over 40 world leaders, technology executives and chiefs of multilateral organisations to steer the responsible development and adoption of the rapidly evolving technology.

ITU, in a release, said, "The Commission brings together more than 40 Founding Members — including Heads of State and Government, industry CEOs and top executives, and Heads of UN agencies — to help define practical pathways to strengthen trust, expand access and unlock AI's potential to solve real-world challenges at the speed the technology demands."

What does the commission plan to do? The commission aims to reduce the gap among governments, industry and international institutions as economies worldwide work to strengthen AI adoption while addressing issues related to safety, governance, and equitable access.

It also plans to play a key role in the global AI ecosystem by bringing together technology developers, policymakers, industry leaders and community representatives to promote responsible AI deployment across sectors and borders, while ensuring developing countries have a voice in shaping its future.

According to the release, roughly 2.2 billion people worldwide still lack internet access, and one of the commission's key priorities will be to boost digital connectivity and enable broader participation in the AI economy.

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Here's who is included in the commission Ambani and Mittal are among the commission's founding members, alongside several prominent global technology leaders. The list includes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Google's President for Research, Labs, Technology & Society James Manyika, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle and Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez, whose company competes with OpenAI.

Commission leaders' remarks Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, co-chair of the global commission, said in the release, "One thing is certain: technology is supposed to be a force for good, and we have a responsibility to use it accordingly," and added, "Let us work together to reduce inequality, and allow more and more of our citizens to benefit from the good AI can deliver to all of us."

Commission's co-chair Benioff said, "The promise of AI is built on not only incredible opportunities for the growth of our economy, but on the foundation of trust that is required for our shared success."

Bogdan-Martin, Vice-Chair of the Commission, said, "No organization can single-handedly put AI at the service of all humanity," and added that it will take collective leadership and the combined expertise of members from across sectors to ensure that AI benefits everyone, everywhere.