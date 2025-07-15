From Leh to Kota, multiplexes roll into smalltown and southern India
Summary
Multiplex chains like PVR Inox, Cinepolis, and Miraj are expanding into tier 2 and 3 cities and South India, eyeing regions with strong cinema culture and untapped potential—even as OTT platforms and cost pressures reshape the game.
Several multiplex cinema operators are surging ahead with a two-pronged expansion strategy undeterred by recent unpredictable box office performance.
