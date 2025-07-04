In Mumbai, Adani Realty plans its biggest luxury project
Summary
The developer has been rapidly expanding its real estate footprint in Mumbai, through a mix of redevelopment projects and outright acquisitions.
Bengaluru: Adani Realty is planning to develop its biggest luxury residential project in the prime, sea-facing Bandra Reclamation area, as the developer builds its real estate presence in Mumbai, said two people in the know of the developments.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story