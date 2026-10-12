Undersea tunnels, homegrown tech, and a doubled budget: India’s ₹2-trillion bullet train finally gathers speed

Surat: Along the approach to the under-construction bullet train station in Surat, a small ecosystem of businesses is already beginning to take shape. Tea stalls, food outlets, transport operators and small traders are positioning themselves around what they expect will become a new commercial node once India’s first high-speed railway begins carrying passengers.
For some of them, the attraction is less about travelling on the train than about what its arrival could mean for the city. Many may never buy a bullet train ticket, but they take pride in seeing a train that has so far been associated with Japan, China and Europe take shape in their own city.
That anticipation is now being matched by a furious pace of construction on the Gujarat section of the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor. After years of land disputes, funding recalibrations and pandemic-era delays, officials say the entire stretch is now entering its final construction phase, with commercial operations targeted in stages starting with a partial stretch between Surat and Bilimora.
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is already thinking ahead—an over 100 km long Surat-Vapi section is expected to be ready by December, with testing of India’s indigenous trainsets to follow next year.
The project is no longer simply about putting a train capable of travelling at 320 km/h on a new railway. It is becoming a test bed for technologies, construction methods and operating systems that Indian Railways has never deployed at this scale.
From Japan with love
The bullet train was conceived as an Indo-Japan cooperation project in 2015.
A memorandum of cooperation signed on 12 December 2015 committed India to develop the bullet train corridor “with the use of Japanese high speed rail technologies (i.e. the Shinkansen system) and experiences”.
Japan offered yen loans that could cover up to about 81% of the project cost at 0.1% a year over 50 years with 15 years of grace period.
The original approved project cost was ₹97,500 crore. That increased to about ₹1.08 trillion by the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone of the project in September 2017.
Almost the entire loan promised for the project has been sanctioned and nearly 70% of it already disbursed, according to statements from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the body through which the loans are disbursed, and India’s Press Information Bureau.
Beyond the loan, Japanese help includes a range of technical contributions—feasibility studies, fundamental and intricate design work, training programmes in Japan, collaboration on station area development, and the deployment of Japanese Shinkansen experts to work alongside the Indian executing agency, a special purpose vehicle called the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (Nhsrcl).
The bullet train project initially decided to use the Japanese running Shinkansen E5 series as under the loan terms only Japanese manufacturers were eligible. However, Japan said in December 2024 that E5 production was being phased out and that the East Japan Railway Company (JR East), the bullet train manufacturer, had begun designing the next generation E-10. Being designed for speeds up to 320 km/h, it is expected to have more safety features, cargo handling facilities, an earthquake resistant design and new braking systems.
Nonetheless, E-10 is expected to be ready for commercial runs only in 2030—and Indian deliveries could be even further delayed.
The offer left India with a sequencing problem. The official target for Indian bullet train service is August 2027. Waiting for the E10 would have left the completed Surat–Vapi infrastructure without trains for many years.
So, India decided on a mix of technologies to start the train service faster—the corridor now combines Japanese Shinkansen-derived technology with systems being developed from other technology ecosystems, including a European signalling system and coaches made in India.
Meanwhile, the terms of the loan are being honoured as most of the civil, electrical and track work is being executed with Japanese supervision and imports of exclusive project related equipment and components from Japan, Indian officials say.
Nonetheless, the slow progress of the project have led to tensions with Japan, Financial Times reported on 7 October. In fact, Hideki Makihara, a former Japanese justice minister, posted a critical message on X earlier this year blaming India for the delays and pointing out Japan’s exclusion from the signal system. “They just don’t keep promises, no matter what,” he wrote. “I feel 100% that the reason this hasn’t moved forward is entirely on the Indian side.”
The post received about 2.6 million views.
Let’s take a closer look at the project’s components, the many blocks that make the system unique—and also tough to execute at speed. For this piece, this writer travelled about 70 km, between Surat and Bilimora, to access the project’s progress.