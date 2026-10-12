Undersea tunnels, homegrown tech, and a doubled budget: India’s ₹2-trillion bullet train finally gathers speed

The final passenger fare has not yet been announced. Estimates of ₹6,000-7,000 for a Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey have circulated, but these should not be treated as an official tariff, experts say. Nhsrcl officials said that though fares were expected to be finalised closer to launch dates, they should be closer or slightly higher than comparable fares applicable for travel in second AC sleeper class. Fares between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in this class ranges from ₹ 1,200 to over ₹2,000 depending on the train and dynamic/peak pricing structures.