Mumbai airport August air traffic at 108% of pre-pandemic level 18 Sep 2023
New Delhi: Domestic air traffic at the Mumbai International Airport last month stood at 108% of pre-pandemic level of August 2019.
The airport recorded passenger traffic of over 4.32 million, an increase of 32% year-on-year, while international air traffic soared 33% on year to more than 1.1 million passengers.
The airport witnessed a total of 20,711 domestic flights and 6,960 international air traffic movements last month.
Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai emerged as the top domestic destinations in August, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi were the most preferred international destinations from the airport.
In August, the airport witnessed a 150% increase in air passenger traffic for Munich, followed by a 138% growth in air traffic for Hanoi and 110% rise for Istanbul traffic. Nairobi and Ho Chi Minh also witnessed a growth of 99% and 96% in passenger traffic respectively as compared to August 2022.
The average daily passenger count for the month stood at 139,661.
In the domestic sector, IndiGo led with 48% market share, followed by Air India with 18% and Vistara with 17%. In the international segment, IndiGo recorded 22% market share, followed by Air India with 14% and Vistara with 10%.
In the freight category, the airport saw air cargo tonnage growth of 6%, with a 3% rise in domestic cargo tonnage and an 8% rise in international cargo tonnage in August 2023.
Overall, the Indian aviation market has revival in domestic air travel since December 2022 when covid-related restrictions were eased. Domestic air traffic last month for the country stood at 12.4 million passengers, a rise of 5% when compared to pre-pandemic levels of August 2019.