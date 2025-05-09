Flying from Mumbai International Airport to get costly from 16 May

Catching a flight from Adani Airports-managed Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai International Airport (Csmia) will become more expensive from 16 May. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Aera) has approved Csmia's proposal to increase the user development fee (Udf) for both domestic and international flights.

Aera has issued the tariff order for four years, from 16 May 2025 to 31 March 2029. Until now, domestic passengers were not paying Udf, but from 16 May, they will have to pay Udf for both departure and arrival.

Domestic passengers will have to pay a Udf of ₹175 for departures from the airport and ₹75 for arrivals to Csmia. The airport had earlier proposed a Udf of ₹325 for domestic passengers. However, the approved Udf is around 50% less than the proposal.

Aera has also approved Csmia's proposal of a variable tariff plan for charging a separate Udf for international business class passengers and international economy class passengers. As per the approved variable tariff plan, international business class passengers will have to pay a user development fee of ₹695 and ₹615 for international economy class passengers.

Currently, passengers pay ₹187 Udf for international flights and the new rates are more than 200% of the existing charges.

International business class passengers will also have to pay ₹304 Udf for disembarking and economy class passengers will have to pay ₹260.

“This adjustment aligns with the ‘user pays’ principle and reflects the enhanced passenger experience and expanded facilities available and used by international travellers," said Aera in a statement.

The regulator also said that the landing and parking charges for airlines have been rationalized downwards and kept at reasonable levels. Landing charges for domestic aircraft have been kept at ₹402 per MT and ₹603 per MT for international aircraft. Csmia had already proposed lowering landing charges by 35% during the consultation process.

New Terminal 1

Csmia earlier announced that Terminal 1 will be demolished and reconstructed to enhance capacity. This activity was expected to begin in November; however, it has been delayed. In an analyst call, the company announced that the group is focusing on beginning operations at the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport.

Csmia expects a decline of 12.93% and 6.30% in domestic passenger traffic in FY26 and FY27 due to the planned renovation of T1. Meanwhile, the Adani Group-managed airport expects an increase of 21.36% and 1.04% in domestic passenger traffic and an increase of 4.09% and 14.01% in FY28 and FY29, as Terminal 1 is reopened.