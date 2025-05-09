Flying from Mumbai International Airport to get costly from 16 May
SummaryThe Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India has issued the tariff order for four years, from 16 May 2025 to 31 March 2029. Until now, domestic passengers were not paying user development fee, but from 16 May, they will have to pay it for both departure and arrival
Catching a flight from Adani Airports-managed Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai International Airport (Csmia) will become more expensive from 16 May. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Aera) has approved Csmia's proposal to increase the user development fee (Udf) for both domestic and international flights.