Mumbai airport handled 4.2 million passengers in June, an increase of 107% from pre-covid levels of June 2019. Of the total passenger traffic recorded in June, the airport witnessed 2.14 million passengers at arrivals and 2.04 million at departures. Total air traffic in June rose 33% on year.

International air passenger traffic rose 39% on year to approximately 1.15 million passengers, and domestic air traffic jumped 29% to 3.04 million passengers.

In the international segment, Middle East remained the largest centre for outbound travel with a 36% share, followed by Australasia at 22%, Europe at 18%, North America at 16%, and Africa’s share stood at 8%. The top international destinations from the airport were Dubai with 197,206 passengers in the month of June, followed by London Heathrow and Abu Dhabi.

India’s largest airline IndiGo ferried the maximum air travellers from Mumbai, followed by Air India, and Emirates.

International air traffic movements also witnessed a 33% surge on year to 6,028 flights in June. A flight arrival or departure is recorded as an air traffic movement.

In the domestic segment, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai were the cities which saw maximum outbound travel from Mumbai airport. The largest domestic carriers from Mumbai were IndiGo, followed by airlines from the Tata Group – Air India and Vistara. Domestic air traffic movements also rose 7% on year to 18,642 flights in June.

The airport had seen a recovery of over 100% as compared to pre-covid levels in the month of May at 4.3 million passengers.