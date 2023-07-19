Mumbai airport June air traffic at 107% of pre-covid level1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 03:34 PM IST
International air passenger traffic rose 39% on year to approximately 1.15 million passengers, and domestic air traffic jumped 29% to 3.04 million passengers
Mumbai airport handled 4.2 million passengers in June, an increase of 107% from pre-covid levels of June 2019. Of the total passenger traffic recorded in June, the airport witnessed 2.14 million passengers at arrivals and 2.04 million at departures. Total air traffic in June rose 33% on year.
