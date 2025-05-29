Finance giants in Mumbai are coming home—to Worli
Madhurima Nandy , Ranjani Raghavan 5 min read 29 May 2025, 01:29 PM IST
Summary
After being eclipsed by BKC and Lower Parel, Worli is re-emerging as Mumbai’s premium office hub. New infrastructure, limited supply elsewhere, and globally benchmarked towers like Altimus are drawing top firms back.
Mumbai: Pandurang Budhkar Marg may not roll off the tongue like ‘BKC’, but that hasn’t deterred India’s top financial firms from making a beeline to this stretch of Worli in south-central Mumbai — once a premier business address, now staging an unexpected comeback.
