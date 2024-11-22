Mumbai and Delhi rank among the fastest-growing luxury real estate markets in Asia-Pacific: Knight Frank

A recent report by Knight Frank, ‘Quality Life-ing: Mapping Prime Residential Hotspots,’ indicates the rapid ascent of India's prime residential markets, particularly in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Shivangini
Updated22 Nov 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Mumbai, Delhi lead India's demand growth for luxury residential properties in APAC region: Knight Frank India
Mumbai, Delhi lead India’s demand growth for luxury residential properties in APAC region: Knight Frank India

India’s real estate sector is experiencing a boom fueled by robust economic growth, infrastructure upgrades, and evolving lifestyle aspirations. A report by Knight Frank, ‘Quality Life-ing: Mapping Prime Residential Hotspots,’ highlights the rapid ascent of India’s prime residential markets, particularly in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Mumbai Shines in the Luxury Market

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, has become the third fastest-growing prime residential market in Asia-Pacific (APAC). In Q3 2024, the city recorded an 11.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in luxury real estate prices, which now average $953 per square foot ( 79,413 per square foot).

With $1 million ( 8.37 crore), buyers can secure approximately 103 square meters of prime property in Mumbai. The surge is aligned with strong performances in Indian stock markets, which have reached historic highs. Mumbai’s rise highlights its position as a global finance and real estate hub.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, emphasised, "India's residential real estate sector is experiencing remarkable growth, fueled by economic expansion, infrastructure advancements, and evolving consumer preferences."

Delhi gains momentum

Delhi ranked fifth in APAC for annual price growth in Q3 2024, with a 6.5 per cent YoY increase. Luxury real estate prices in the national capital averaged $452 per square foot ( 37,780 per square foot). The city's strategic importance and its appeal to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) are key drivers of growth.

Bengaluru’s consistent growth

Bengaluru, known as India’s tech hub, also ranked seventh in APAC with a 4.8 per cent YoY increase in luxury property prices. The city’s average prime residential real estate price is $255 per square foot ( 21,348 per square foot). Its burgeoning technology sector and cosmopolitan lifestyle continue to attract global and domestic investors.

APAC trends: A resilient market

The APAC prime residential market remains resilient despite challenges like higher interest rates and the lingering effects of the pandemic. The region recorded a 2.9 per cent YoY growth in Q3 2024, marking six consecutive quarters of positive price movement. Manila and Tokyo reported the highest annual price increases, with Manila witnessing a staggering 29.2 per cent surge and Tokyo 12.8 per cent.

Also Read | Services sector boosts business activity as manufacturing growth slows in Nov

India’s housing sector benefits from an impressive 87 per cent homeownership rate, the third highest in APAC, following Singapore and Vietnam. The country’s growth is further supported by its expanding economy, projected to grow by 7.2 per cent in FY 2025. Notably, premium housing sales in India surged by 41 per cent YoY in Q3 2024, showcasing robust demand at the luxury end of the market.

Also Read | Prashanth Tapse suggests these 4 stocks to buy in short to medium term

Shishir Baijal attributed the surge to “economic expansion, infrastructure advancements, and evolving consumer preferences,” noting the resilience of India's market even amidst global economic challenges.

Also Read | Supply delay drags Hindustan Aeronautics’s near-term growth prospects

India’s housing market benefits from its third-highest homeownership rate in APAC at 87 per cent, trailing only Vietnam and Singapore. 

As the economy expands—projected to grow by 7.2 per cent in FY 2025—luxury real estate continues to attract investments. Key drivers include a 41 per cent YoY spike in premium housing sales during Q3 2024 and the country’s transition to advanced sectors like AI and blockchain.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryMumbai and Delhi rank among the fastest-growing luxury real estate markets in Asia-Pacific: Knight Frank

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    461.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -14.65 (-3.08%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.25 (1.6%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,138.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    23.3 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    257.45
    03:21 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.35 (3.77%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,899.75
    03:20 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    63.65 (3.47%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    798.00
    03:20 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    11.15 (1.42%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.45
    03:21 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.35 (-0.64%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,051.15
    03:21 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -95.25 (-8.31%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    654.00
    03:21 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -43.7 (-6.26%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.39
    03:21 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.77 (-5.67%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.55
    03:21 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -12.85 (-5.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,157.25
    03:21 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    466.15 (9.94%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.90
    03:21 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.85 (8.86%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    31.94
    03:21 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.46 (8.34%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.55
    03:21 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14.15 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.