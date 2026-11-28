Amid the global AI rat race, several data centres are set to emerge in India. While Mumbai has become the country's biggest market for new data centres, the second spot has been taken by Hyderabad. Other regions such as Bengaluru, the National Capital Region, Chennai and Pune continue to trail behind in the list.
Real estate consultant Knight Frank India reported that Hyderabad is said to have 15 data centre facilities. However, all of these units are currently in their development stage as of the September quarter, compared to 11 last year.
Knight Frank India has identified 80 data centre facilities across seven key markets in India, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Kolkata.
The consultant added that projects with capacities exceeding 50 MW accounted for 55% of the total pipeline in the July-September quarter of 2026. This hints at an increasing emphasis on large-format infrastructure across India's key data centre markets.
Mumbai continued to dominate with the highest number of data centre facilities in the pipeline. The city alone will have 34 of the 80 planned facilities in the September quarter, or 42.5% of the total, as per a PTI report. This marks a 9.7% increase for the city, as it had 31 facilities in 2025.
Of Mumbai's 34 planned data centre projects, 18 have capacities exceeding 50 MW. The city is also leading the market for facilities above 100 MW, with their number rising from 10 in 2025 to 15 in the September quarter.
In the 10-50 MW category, Mumbai reportedly recorded 16 facilities, the highest among the other markets in the country.
Hyderabad emerged as the second-largest contributor to the pipeline, with the number of planned facilities increasing from 11 in 2025 to 15 in the September quarter. The city's growth was led by projects exceeding 100 MW, whose number doubled from four to eight. It also had six facilities in the 50-100 MW category.
Reportedly, 14 of Hyderabad's 15 planned facilities, or 93.3%, have capacities exceeding 50 MW, added the report. This is the highest concentration of large-format projects among the seven markets tracked so far by the consultant.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.