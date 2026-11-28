Amid the global AI rat race, several data centres are set to emerge in India. While Mumbai has become the country's biggest market for new data centres, the second spot has been taken by Hyderabad. Other regions such as Bengaluru, the National Capital Region, Chennai and Pune continue to trail behind in the list.
Real estate consultant Knight Frank India reported that Hyderabad is said to have 15 data centre facilities. However, all of these units are currently in their development stage as of the September quarter, compared to 11 last year.
Knight Frank India has identified 80 data centre facilities across seven key markets in India, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai and Kolkata.
The consultant added that projects with capacities exceeding 50 MW accounted for 55% of the total pipeline in the July-September quarter of 2026. This hints at an increasing emphasis on large-format infrastructure across India's key data centre markets.
Mumbai continued to dominate with the highest number of data centre facilities in the pipeline. The city alone will have 34 of the 80 planned facilities in the September quarter, or 42.5% of the total, as per a PTI report. This marks a 9.7% increase for the city, as it had 31 facilities in 2025.
Of Mumbai's 34 planned data centre projects, 18 have capacities exceeding 50 MW. The city is also leading the market for facilities above 100 MW, with their number rising from 10 in 2025 to 15 in the September quarter.
In the 10-50 MW category, Mumbai reportedly recorded 16 facilities, the highest among the other markets in the country.
Hyderabad emerged as the second-largest contributor to the pipeline, with the number of planned facilities increasing from 11 in 2025 to 15 in the September quarter. The city's growth was led by projects exceeding 100 MW, whose number doubled from four to eight. It also had six facilities in the 50-100 MW category.
Reportedly, 14 of Hyderabad's 15 planned facilities, or 93.3%, have capacities exceeding 50 MW, added the report. This is the highest concentration of large-format projects among the seven markets tracked so far by the consultant.