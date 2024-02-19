Mumbai region witnesses 40% rise in housing sales; Over 4 lakh homes completed in top-7 cities in 2023: Report
Top-7 real estate markets in India, including MMR, saw a 31% rise in housing sales last year. MMR alone had a 40% jump in housing sales with 1,53,870 units sold in 2023.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has witnessed a sharp surge in housing sales, as well as, completion of residential projects in 2023 despite the high home loan interest rates and a spike in property prices in the country.
