Bengaluru: Property sale registrations in Mumbai rose 70% on a year-on-year basis to 111,552 units in 2021, and were 45% higher than the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

In all, 9,320 properties were registered in December 2021, 52% lower than the corresponding period of 2020, that had the lowest stamp duty rate window at 2%.

The previous annual high recorded in the period under study was 80,746 property registrations in 2018, according to property advisory Knight Frank India.

December witnessed a 23% month-on-month jump in registrations. The last month of 2021 also saw the fastest per-day registrations in the last five months, and the daily sales rate accelerated towards the latter part of the month. Compared to the daily sales rate of 293 registrations per day in the first twenty days of December, it increased to 314 registrations per day during the remaining 11 days of the month.

The western suburbs’ sales contribution was at 53% followed by the central suburbs with a sales contribution of 31% in 2021. About 83% sales concentrated in the up to 1,000 sq ft housing segment, indicating the continuing demand for larger homes. The up to 500 sq ft segment contributed to 42% of the total registrations in 2021, followed by 500- 1000 sq ft, which accounted for 41%. The 1,000–2,000 sq ft segment contributed 13% to housing sales.

“The sales momentum in Mumbai continues to maintain its pace well into the last day of the year. What started as a sop led growth, sales trend in the city has now come to a certain phase of stability and indeed maturity. With the exception of December 2020, which was induced with stamp duty rebate leading to a surge in purchases and registrations of properties, December 2021 has witnessed the highest registration for the month of December in previous 10 years," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

“Despite being the most expensive market in India to own a home, factors like lower capital values and decadal low home loan interest rates have made Mumbai more affordable than previous years, thus making buying conditions favourable for end-users. We expect this trend continue in the new year, barring any disruptions caused by the new covid–19 variant," Baijal added.

Properties in the sub- ₹1 crore price bracket continued to dominate the market in December 2021, with a 53% sales contribution. ₹1-5 crore accounted for 42% of the total sales.

