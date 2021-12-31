Mumbai property registrations rise 70% y-o-y in 2021

“The sales momentum in Mumbai continues to maintain its pace well into the last day of the year. What started as a sop led growth, sales trend in the city has now come to a certain phase of stability and indeed maturity. With the exception of December 2020, which was induced with stamp duty rebate leading to a surge in purchases and registrations of properties, December 2021 has witnessed the highest registration for the month of December in previous 10 years," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

