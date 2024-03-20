Mumbai ranks 3rd after Manila, Dubai in Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index, sees 10% YoY growth in luxury home rates
A recent report by Knight Frank revealed that Mumbai secured the third position after Manila and Dubai globally for the highest year-on-year growth in prime residential prices in Q4 2023.
Mumbai has secured the third position in the prestigious Prime Global Cities Index for Q4 2023, a testament to the city's burgeoning luxury housing market. Mumbai witnessed an impressive 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in prime residential prices, driven primarily by affluent homebuyers seeking lifestyle upgrades against the backdrop of a robust economic environment, according to Knight Frank's latest report, released on March 20.