‘Mumbai real estate market thrives amid end-user demand’
Mumbai's real estate market thrives on strong demand, but experts at the Mint India Investment Summit 2024 say navigating rising house prices and project execution challenges is key
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), India's most valued real estate market, is currently experiencing a surge in end-user demand, promising sustained sales momentum. This optimism, however, is tempered by concerns over rising property prices and project execution risks, according to discussions at the Mint India Investment Summit 2024.