From Malabar Hill to Malad, builders swoop in to redevelop Mumbai's ageing homes
Mumbai's crumbling old buildings may soon wear a new look, as top developers fan out across the city and suburbs to redevelop them into swanky high-rises with pools, gyms, and dedicated parking. Prestige, Sattva Group, and K Raheja are among those who have signed deals with old societies.
Top developers such as Puravankara Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Rustomjee Group and K Raheja Corp. are rushing to redevelop Mumbai's ageing residential buildings into modern high-rises, aided by favourable state policies and discouraged by the complexities of slum redevelopment.