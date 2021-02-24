Muted yields, higher fuel prices to delay smooth landing for Indigo, SpiceJet

Losses of Indian aviation firms—InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd declined on a sequential basis for the quarter ending December. InterGlobe runs the IndiGo airline, India’s largest market share. For perspective: IndiGo’s net loss for the December quarter dropped to Rs626 crore from Rs1195 crore for the September quarter. During the same time frame, SpiceJet’s reported net loss declined to around Rs57 crore from Rs113 crore.

Even as the traffic recovery is underway, risks loom for the sector. One, analysts don’t expect yields to improve meaningfully from a near-term perspective. Yields are a measure of pricing for airlines. “Yields were pretty much muted in January but improved in February. Now, it all boils down to how the month of March would pan out," says an analyst requesting anonymity. Here, increasing covid-19 cases may play spoilsport on demand. According to Centrum Broking Ltd, in the December quarter IndiGo and SpiceJet’s ticket yield declined by 4.6% and 7.1%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Another cause of worry for airlines is that crude oil prices have understandably increased substantially from the lows seen during the lockdown months in 2020. Some expect passenger load factors (PLFs) to comfort. Varun Ginodia, analyst at Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd said, “On the positive side, load factors have started to improve over last few days in Feb (>80% versus 70% in Jan’21) though offset by higher ATF prices recently (up 20% QoQ in 4QFY21 so far and up >50% from lows seen in 1QFY21)."

Data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows, PLFs of most airlines have declined in January 2021 vis-à-vis December 2020.

The government has extended the 80% pre-covid domestic capacity limit for airlines until 31 March. Additionally, current fare bands have been increased by 10% at the lower end and 30% at the upper end and these regulations would also remain in place until 31 March.

“We believe this would be the last set of restrictions and expect fare regulations to go away post March 2021," points out Ginodia. He added, “We continue to believe the share price of IndiGo would remain rangebound as we see sector disruption over next six months as we see ensuing fare war post March 2021 while liquidity constraints at weaker players would intensify."

To be sure, shares of IndiGo have performed well despite the pandemic headwinds, as the airline has gained market share over the last one year. It also helps that its balance sheet is robust.

Even so, passenger traffic recovery is a key factor that can drive fortunes of airlines hereon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via