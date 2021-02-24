Muted yields, higher fuel prices to delay smooth landing for Indigo, SpiceJet

Even as the traffic recovery is underway, risks loom for the sector. One, analysts don’t expect yields to improve meaningfully from a near-term perspective. Yields are a measure of pricing for airlines. “Yields were pretty much muted in January but improved in February. Now, it all boils down to how the month of March would pan out," says an analyst requesting anonymity. Here, increasing covid-19 cases may play spoilsport on demand. According to Centrum Broking Ltd, in the December quarter IndiGo and SpiceJet’s ticket yield declined by 4.6% and 7.1%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

