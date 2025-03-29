India, US lay foundation for trade give-and-take
Summary
- India emphasized that the weighted tariff it levies has come down from 17% in 2023 to 10.66%, following changes in duty structures announced in the Union Budget for FY26, setting the stage for further negotiations in the coming rounds.
India and the US discussed aligning tariffs on a mutual basis, an early harvest deal, market access and non-tariff barriers at their New Delhi talks, two people aware of the matter said. However, the two sides did not take up reciprocal tariffs vowed by Donald Trump from 2 April.