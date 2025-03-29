India, US lay foundation for trade give-and-take

The Export Obligation Period (EOP) refers to the time frame within which an exporter must fulfill export commitments under various trade policies and incentive schemes. This will help US exporters as about 66% of walnuts are imported from the US, and due to the shorter time frame of 180 days, importers bring in smaller quantities since they have to re-export after processing to get tax benefits. Now, that the norms have changed, importers will import more, and the US is the immediate beneficiary, according to a Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) report.