My best investment was in Shark Tank Judge Ghazal Alagh’s Mamaearth: Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Not just a numbers game, Bollywood actor and Entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra said at the Mint India Investment Summit 2024 that investing in startups is more of an instinctive thing for her.
The proudest money decision I’ve made was to invest in Mamaearth, said Bollywood actor and Entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra at the Mint India Investment Summit 2024, on Friday.
