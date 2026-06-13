Myanmar hilsa on your plate—Bangladesh loses flavour as tides shift

Ramita MishraVijay C. Roy
5 min read13 Jun 2026, 07:06 AM IST
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workers are sorting out and selling hilsa from Bangladesh at HIT Market Howrah, near Howrah Station( one of the Biggest whole sale Fish Market). There is a high demand for Hilsa from Bangaladesh. Though there is a sudden supply source of Hilsa from Mumbai which an amazing as said by a treder.
Summary
Trade and strategic experts attribute Bangladesh’s declining share partly to its periodic export restrictions to ensure domestic availability and prices. Myanmar, meanwhile, has helped bridge the supply gaps.

New Delhi: Few foods are as closely tied to Bangladesh as hilsa or ilish, the prized silver fish that enjoys a revered place in Bengali cuisine and culture and is now widely popular as fine regional cuisine. Yet, official data shows Myanmar has displaced Bangladesh as India’s top source of imported hilsa. Some experts, however, see a twist in the tale—with the trend partly reflecting Bangladeshi-origin fish reaching the Indian plate through Myanmar.

Trade and strategic experts attribute Bangladesh’s declining share partly to its periodic export restrictions to ensure domestic availability and prices. Myanmar, meanwhile, has helped bridge the supply gaps.

According to commerce ministry data, Myanmar accounted for nearly 98% of India’s total hilsa imports in the financial year 2026 at 6,494.71 tonnes, while the share of Bangladesh fell to just over 2% to 143.80 tonnes amid frosty diplomatic ties.

Official data shows Bangladesh’s hilsa cargoes fell sharply after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. India’s hilsa imports from Bangladesh fell to 16.17 crore in FY26 from 50.71 crore in FY25. In contrast, imports from Myanmar rose nearly 5% to 459.03 crore from 437.41 crore over the same period.

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The shift in hilsa sourcing is more evident over a five-year span. Imports from Bangladesh fell over 88% in value terms to 16.17 crore in FY26 from 136.80 crore in 2020-21, while imports from Myanmar jumped over 342% to 459.03 crore from 103.80 crore.

As for volumes, India imported 69% more hilsa in FY26 than it did five years earlier, but Dhaka’s share fell sharply to 2.2% from 47.8% in FY21. Myanmar’s share rose to 97.8% over this period, with imports rising to 6,494.71 tonnes from 2,048.7 tonnes, while imports from Dhaka fell to 143.8 tonnes from 1,875.97 tonnes.

Experts say a mix of lower hilsa prices in Myanmar and supply shortages in Bangladesh has accelerated the shift. “Domestic hilsa prices in Bangladesh have risen due to supply shortages. Exporters therefore find it more profitable, or less risky, to sell locally than export to India,” said Harsh V. Pant, vice-president at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

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Diplomatic push

The rise in hilsa imports from Myanmar has coincided with a thaw in bilateral engagement, with India hosting junta chief and President Min Aung Hlaing for a five-day state visit beginning 30 May, his first trip to India since he led a military coup in 2021.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has had a restrictive export policy, said Pant of ORF. “And this goes all the way back to 2012, I think. It has been granting limited seasonal export permissions to India, usually around Durga Puja every year. As a result, what happens is imports depend on annual government quotas rather than normal market trade,” he said. "And these quotas have been becoming smaller and more tightly controlled.”

In August 2012, Bangladesh had imposed a blanket export ban on hilsa to quell domestic prices. It was lifted for a short time in 2018 to curb smuggling. However, from 2019 to 2023, during Sheikh Hasina’s government, this was systematically bypassed with annual "goodwill" exceptions for India's Durga Puja festival that sees a massive demand. In September 2024, after Hasina's ouster, the interim government strictly reinstated the ban, but soon reversed it to bring a tightly regulated quota system.

Arpita Mukherjee, professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier) said the matter "could be better discussed under a bilateral trade deal”.

Diversion tactics?

Some experts say hilsa imports from Bangladesh are simply being diverted to Myanmar for supplies to India.

Jayati Ghosh, professor in the Department of Economics in the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, says “there has clearly been a diversion of hilsa imports from Bangladesh to Myanmar, probably because Myanmar benefited from duty-free exports due to the India-ASEAN trade deal.”

Queries emailed to the Bangladesh High Commission and the Embassy of Myanmar in New Delhi, and India’s ministries of external affairs, commerce, and fisheries on 8 June went unanswered until press time.

Politics aside, the appetite for premium hilsa remains resilient across India's eastern and northern consumption hubs even with its premium pricing. According to importers, hilsa is typically sold at 800–1,000 a kg and more, depending on size and origin, while mass-market freshwater varieties such as katla come for abut 200.

“Demand for hilsa remains robust across key consumption centres such as West Bengal, Delhi and Punjab, driven by rising disposable incomes and growing acceptance of regional cuisines," said Sheik Moinuddin, general manager at Kolkata-based Kamrun Trading Co, an importer of fish. "Even at elevated prices, buyers continue to seek good quality hilsa, especially during festivals.”

“The demand is huge, especially for the Sundarban hilsa, which is most sought after. Currently, we are importing frozen hilsa. The fresh supply is likely to start in the next two months,” said Syed Anwar Maqsood, secretary of West Bengal Fish Importers' Association.

Premium seafood retailers and restaurants say the fish, once seen as a seasonal indulgence, is now drawing wider interest across urban India.

Overall bilateral trade

India and Bangladesh have a bilateral trade of 109,225.70 crore in FY26, with a 77,708.89-crore trade gap in favour of India. India's key exports include cotton, petroleum products, machinery and pharmaceuticals. Bangladesh primarily exports readymade garments, fish, and footwear. The two neighbours are actively discussing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost trade, reduce barriers, and enhance connectivity. Bangladesh is India’s largest trading partner in South Asia.

In comparison, India and Myanmar saw bilateral trade of 17,303.55 crore in FY26, with a 2,980.15-crore trade gap in favour of Myanmar. Major Indian exports include pharmaceuticals, steel products, machinery, electrical equipment and cotton. Key imports from Myanmar comprise pulses, wood products, gemstones, and farm goods. India is among Myanmar’s top trading partners, and the two sides are working to boost trade through the rupee-kyat settlement mechanism.

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