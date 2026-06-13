Myanmar hilsa on your plate—Bangladesh loses flavour as tides shift

New Delhi: Few foods are as closely tied to Bangladesh as hilsa or ilish, the prized silver fish that enjoys a revered place in Bengali cuisine and culture and is now widely popular as fine regional cuisine. Yet, official data shows Myanmar has displaced Bangladesh as India’s top source of imported hilsa. Some experts, however, see a twist in the tale—with the trend partly reflecting Bangladeshi-origin fish reaching the Indian plate through Myanmar.
Trade and strategic experts attribute Bangladesh’s declining share partly to its periodic export restrictions to ensure domestic availability and prices. Myanmar, meanwhile, has helped bridge the supply gaps.
According to commerce ministry data, Myanmar accounted for nearly 98% of India’s total hilsa imports in the financial year 2026 at 6,494.71 tonnes, while the share of Bangladesh fell to just over 2% to 143.80 tonnes amid frosty diplomatic ties.