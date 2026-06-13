Myanmar hilsa on your plate—Bangladesh loses flavour as tides shift

On the other hand, Bangladesh has had a restrictive export policy, said Pant of ORF. “And this goes all the way back to 2012, I think. It has been granting limited seasonal export permissions to India, usually around Durga Puja every year. As a result, what happens is imports depend on annual government quotas rather than normal market trade,” he said. "And these quotas have been becoming smaller and more tightly controlled.”