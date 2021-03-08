Myntra extends association with Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2021

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra on Monday said it has extended its partnership with IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by another year. The company, associated with CSK since last year, has taken a more premium spot on the team jersey as the official fashion partner for the 2021 edition of the tournament. Myntra’s logo will now feature on the front centre of the CSK team’s jersey.

Myntra and CSK will also work together to create digital content across social media. As part of this, Myntra will enjoy a significant share of voice with multiple on-ground visibility features such as perimeter boards, LED walls, toss mats, among others during all CSK home games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Myntra was associated with CSK during the previous edition of the tournament, with significant visibility. Following the success of that, both in terms of engagement on and off-platform, Myntra is looking at leaving an even stronger and lasting impact on the fans of the game and CSK at large.

“By placing our brand right at the heart of one of the most celebrated teams in the league, Myntra is set to entice the die-hard fans of the game and team CSK in particular. As the one-stop-shop for fashion in the country, this partnership will add a distinctive dimension to our fashion proposition as we await to touch millions of the Yellow Army hearts," said Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra.

CSK is one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, having qualified for the Playoffs in 10 of their 11 seasons, reaching the finals eight times, and winning the trophy thrice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Fashion, lifestyle and sport are indelibly linked. I'm glad Myntra has decided to scale up their partnership from last season and CSK is delighted to have the opportunity to access Myntra’s multi-million users in the country. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding association," said Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan.