Industry
Once derided as ‘stinky’, Naga food now fuels entrepreneurship
Tora Agarwala 10 min read 15 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Enterprising Nagas have spotted a market opportunity away from their homeland. Delhi, today, has about 40 Naga food businesses, including restaurants, cloud kitchens and delivery services; Bengaluru about 15, and Mumbai at least 5.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Dimapur/New Delhi: Sanulu Lohe shaped and styled nails for a living at a posh hotel in the heart of New Delhi for six years before she decided she had had enough. The job paid her a decent salary. However, Lohe—who grew up in hilly Kohima—wanted to “be her own boss" and, more importantly, eat whatever she wanted for lunch without her colleagues wrinkling their noses and commenting: “What are you eating? Why is it so smelly?"
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less