Once derided as ‘stinky’, Naga food now fuels entrepreneurship

Social media has also played a role. Over the years, a new crop of food bloggers have emerged, who use platforms like Instagram to showcase their indigenous food in their homes. Germany-based Naga chef and entrepreneur Athan Zimik is among them. His Instagram handle is a repository of little-known facts about not just Naga food, but the Naga way of life. Moreover, Zimik added, culinary methods like fermentation now have an interest globally. “There are health benefits too. Contrary to popular belief, Naga food is not just about meat—it features an abundance of greens. The meats are boiled, steamed, or smoked, making it a zero-oil cuisine," he said.