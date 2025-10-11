Mint Explainer: Inside Natco’s high-stakes patent challenge strategy
Jessica Jani , T. Surendar 5 min read 11 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Natco Pharma has secured yet another favourable ruling against a drug innovator, allowing it to sell a generic version of a rare-disease treatment at a fraction of the original price. Mint dissects its playbook.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Delhi high court has paved the way for domestic drugmaker Natco Pharma Ltd to launch a generic version of Roche’s Risdiplam, a drug used to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)—a rare genetic disorder that causes motor neuron degeneration and progressive muscle weakness.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story