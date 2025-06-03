India’s cotton crisis: A new mission takes shape to revitalise the common man’s fabric
India's National Cotton Productivity Mission, which will focus on crop diversification, new seed varieties, and mechanization, aims to double yields across major cotton-growing states and improve the viability of the cotton economy.
New Delhi: India’s cotton industry, the world’s second-largest producer of the fabric, has been grappling with progressively shrinking yields unable to keep up with advanced farming practices and technology, prompting a series of emergency measures by the government.