Promoting a Sustainable Handloom Revival: Quality above Quantity
Summary
The textiles sector is the largest employment provider in our country after agriculture. The textiles sector provides employment to more than 45 million people. The handloom sector in particular derives its importance from the fact that it provides employment to 3.5 million weavers and workers, mainly in rural and semi-rural areas. Out of 3.5 million, 2.5 million are women, which makes the handloom sector a major source of economic empowerment of women. Also, 70% of weavers and workers belong to SC, ST and OBC categories, making handloom sector an instrument of social empowerment.