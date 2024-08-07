Promoting a Sustainable Handloom Revival: Quality above Quantity

Treating them with dignity and respect is imperative to sustain and enhance their contributions. Moreover, many women-led cooperatives and self-help groups have emerged within the handloom sector. These organizations not only provide training and resources but also offer a support network that fosters solidarity and collective bargaining power. By coming together, women SHGs can negotiate better prices for their products, access larger markets, and advocate for fair wages and working conditions. Educational programs and initiatives aimed at improving weaving skills, design innovation, and entrepreneurial abilities further empower women. By mastering new techniques and exploring modern designs, women weavers can create high-quality products that appeal to contemporary markets, ensuring the sustainability of their craft.